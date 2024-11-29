Parab: A Celebration of Tribal Heritage in Koraput
The 'Parab' festival took place in Laxmipur block of Koraput, celebrating the cultural heritage of local tribes. Inaugurated by MLA Pabitra Saunta, the event saw participation from over 5,000 tribals, highlighting tribal art and culture while empowering local artisans and students.
The 'Parab' festival, a vibrant celebration of tribal heritage, unfolded in the Laxmipur block of Koraput on Friday. The event, inaugurated by MLA Pabitra Saunta, showcased the rich cultural tapestry of local communities.
Organized by Block Development Officer Gureswar Bhoi with support from Vedanta Aluminium, the festival attracted over 5,000 tribal attendees, emphasizing the importance of preserving Odisha's cultural legacy through art, music, and dance.
Beyond cultural display, the festival served as an empowering platform for local artisans, self-help groups (SHGs), and students, offering them opportunities to demonstrate their talents and skills, thus fostering community recognition and growth.
