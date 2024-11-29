Swift's Era Tour Merchandise Frenzy Hits Target Stores

On Black Friday, Target stores across the U.S. became bustling hubs as young fans of Taylor Swift and their parents queued up for exclusive merchandise. The collaboration between Target and the music superstar aims to rejuvenate the retailer's sales amidst heightened competition.

Enthusiastic shoppers braved freezing temperatures as early as 5 a.m. to purchase Swift's new Eras Tour book and the vinyl release of 'The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology'. These items, coupled with Swift's recent concert tour, 'The Eras Tour', have sparked a phenomenon known as 'Swiftflation', impacting local economies positively.

To meet the high demand and short holiday season, Target plans to offer these items online starting Saturday. Shoppers have documented the excitement online, with some reporting empty shelves as early as 9:30 a.m. as the frenzy for Swift merchandise continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)