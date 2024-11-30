Milind Soman Champions Women Power at Baby-Wearing Event

In a radiant display of empowerment and health advocacy, actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman graced the JBG Invincible Women's Run and Pinkathon Baby-Wearing Mother's Walk. These distinctive events aim to strengthen the bond between mothers and their children while promoting active lifestyles.

The vibrant gathering saw participants relish moments with their children, dancing to Bollywood tunes, and embodying the spirit of the occasion. Soman emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "Pinkathon and the Invincible Women event, scheduled for December 15, highlight babywearing mothers as pivotal inspirations who demonstrate the importance of balancing personal health with childcare."

A participant from Thane reflected on the unique experience, sharing how it offered a refreshing break from the usual home confines with their babies. She expressed that engaging in physical activities was invigorating for both mind and body. The JBG Invincible Run stands as India's only exclusive women's running event, encouraging women, from novices to seasoned athletes, to embrace the joy of running. It presents a categorized range from a beginners-friendly 3K to an ultra-competitive 100K.

Pinkathon, a trailblazer in advocating women's health, also spotlights breast cancer and various health challenges faced by women. Over eight editions, it has galvanized more than 275,000 women nationwide to adopt active living. The Invincible Women Run, designed to amplify awareness about healthy lifestyles for women, aims to inspire all women in overcoming visible and invisible healthcare barriers. (ANI)

