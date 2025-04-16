Left Menu

Pilot Welfare Takes Flight: DGCA to Review Fitness and Emergency Protocols

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is poised to reassess pilot fitness guidelines and medical emergency responses following the death of an Air India Express pilot. The review is prompted by concerns from the Airline Pilots' Association of India about pilot welfare and mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:37 IST
The DGCA is set to review the pilot fitness and emergency response protocols at airports, following a tragic incident involving an Air India Express pilot's death due to medical reasons, as per a senior official.

This scrutiny comes after the pilot complained of illness following a flight from Srinagar to Delhi and subsequently died in a hospital. The DGCA aims to tighten regulations and ensure better emergency preparedness.

According to the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA), there's an urgent need for transparent pilot rest regulations to prioritize safety and humane working conditions, as well as comprehensive mental health systems within airlines, enhancing support for around 800 pilots represented by ALPA.

