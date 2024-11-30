Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mourns Father's Passing Amid Citadel Success

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced the death of her father Joseph Prabhu via Instagram. She did not disclose the cause or date of his passing. The news follows her success in the Prime Video series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which premiered on November 6 and stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

In a poignant Instagram post, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced the passing of her father, Joseph Prabhu. She shared the somber news with the words, 'Until we meet again Dad,' accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

The 37-year-old actor has not disclosed the cause or date of her father's death, leaving fans and friends in a state of mourning and speculation as they pay their respects online.

This heartbreaking news arrives just a day after Samantha celebrated the triumph of her latest project, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', on Prime Video. The series, which features her alongside Varun Dhawan, premiered on November 6 and is part of the global spy franchise 'Citadel'.

