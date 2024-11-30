Timothee Chalamet's Journey: From Rejection to Stardom

Timothee Chalamet, a celebrated Oscar nominee, recently shared insights into his early struggles in Hollywood, detailing repeated rejections from major action franchises like 'Maze Runner' and 'Divergent' due to his physique.

Despite early aspirations fueled by his love for 'The Dark Knight,' Chalamet faced constant feedback about his inability to 'put on weight,' pushing him towards independent projects where he found unexpected success.

His persistence paid off, leading to international acclaim and a role in 'Dune,' with the actor set to portray Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic releasing this December.

