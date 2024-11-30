Left Menu

Capron's Walk Befikre R11 Series: Elegance Underfoot

Capron's Walk Befikre R11 Series offers an innovative blend of aesthetic and functional tile designs that cater to both residential and commercial spaces. Boasting an R11 slip resistance rating, the series prioritizes safety without compromising style, driven by sustainability and innovation as part of its 'Art Under The Foot' campaign.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:36 IST
  • India

Capron Vitrified's Walk Befikre R11 Series is making waves in the design world, combining visual beauty with practical safety features. With its 'Art Under the Foot' campaign, Capron redefines spaces, offering tiles that merge aesthetic appeal with essential functionality.

The R11 Series, known for its impressive slip resistance rating, delivers a secure yet sophisticated solution for various applications, from residential to commercial projects. This collection is crafted to meet the nuanced needs of architects and designers, ensuring every project is a model of elegance and safety.

Through a commitment to sustainability paired with top-tier design standards, Capron remains a trusted partner for professionals seeking to balance style, safety, and eco-conscious production. With this series, Capron brings transformative and cohesive design solutions to life, turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

