Bollywood Actor Sharad Kapoor Faces Misconduct Allegations
A case has been filed against Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor for allegedly misbehaving and inappropriately touching a woman at his residence. The incident reportedly happened during a meeting intended to discuss a film shoot. Police have registered an FIR and initiated further investigations.
Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor is currently under scrutiny as a case has been filed accusing him of inappropriate behavior towards a woman at his Khar residence, police reported on Saturday.
The complaint, lodged by a 32-year-old woman, alleges that Kapoor misled her with the pretext of discussing a film project, subsequently inviting her into his bedroom and engaging in improper conduct. The woman further claimed Kapoor sent her foul messages on WhatsApp post their encounter.
Having connected initially on Facebook, the two later communicated through video calls. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections addressing assault, sexual harassment, and insulting the modesty of a woman. Investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
