Navigating Diplomacy: Italian and Indian Navies Strengthen Ties

Vice Admiral Antonio Natale of the Italian Navy met with Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh in Mumbai to discuss enhancing maritime cooperation. The meeting coincided with the Italian Navy training ship ITS Amerigo Vespucci's visit. The event strengthens Indo-Italian cultural and defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:57 IST
  • India

Vice Admiral Antonio Natale, representing the Italian Navy, held discussions with Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, in Mumbai. The talks centered on boosting interoperability and cooperative efforts between the navies of Italy and India.

The high-profile meet took place amid Vice Admiral Natale's tour of Mumbai, which coincides with the presence of the Italian Navy Sail Training Ship, ITS Amerigo Vespucci, at Mumbai port. This vessel is part of a global journey, emphasizing both nations' shared interests in maritime security and sail training.

In a gesture of respect, Natale laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh, a memorial for Indian naval personnel. Additionally, the establishment of Villaggio Italia at the Mumbai Port Trust highlights the deep cultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries, reflecting their longstanding bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

