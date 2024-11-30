Left Menu

Drew Starkey: Basketball Dreams to Acting Fame

Drew Starkey, known for 'Outer Banks,' shares his passion for both basketball and acting, drawing parallels to Troy Bolton from Disney's 'High School Musical'. While his father coached basketball, Starkey pursued acting at Western Carolina University, driven by a love for performance. He will next star alongside Daniel Craig in 'Queer'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:35 IST
Drew Starkey: Basketball Dreams to Acting Fame
Drew Starkey (Image source: Instagram/ @drewstarkey) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Drew Starkey, famed for his role in the hit series 'Outer Banks', recently opened up about the dual passions that have shaped his life. Much like Troy Bolton, the beloved character portrayed by Zac Efron in Disney's 'High School Musical', Starkey's youth was defined by a love of basketball and a burgeoning interest in acting, he shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Starkey's formative years were spent on the basketball courts, largely influenced by his father, who serves as the head women's basketball coach at Kent State University. Despite this, his enthusiasm for acting led him to pursue a double major in English and theatre performance at Western Carolina University in North Carolina. Reflecting on his journey, Starkey recounted the moment he wholeheartedly embraced his calling for the stage.

Starkey, who has secured a loyal fanbase with his portrayal of Rafe Cameron on 'Outer Banks', will soon appear opposite Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film, 'Queer', based on the novel by William Burroughs. Over the years, Starkey has continued to captivate audiences, proving his versatility and dedication to his craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

