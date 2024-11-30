Drew Starkey: Basketball Dreams to Acting Fame

Actor Drew Starkey, famed for his role in the hit series 'Outer Banks', recently opened up about the dual passions that have shaped his life. Much like Troy Bolton, the beloved character portrayed by Zac Efron in Disney's 'High School Musical', Starkey's youth was defined by a love of basketball and a burgeoning interest in acting, he shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Starkey's formative years were spent on the basketball courts, largely influenced by his father, who serves as the head women's basketball coach at Kent State University. Despite this, his enthusiasm for acting led him to pursue a double major in English and theatre performance at Western Carolina University in North Carolina. Reflecting on his journey, Starkey recounted the moment he wholeheartedly embraced his calling for the stage.

Starkey, who has secured a loyal fanbase with his portrayal of Rafe Cameron on 'Outer Banks', will soon appear opposite Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film, 'Queer', based on the novel by William Burroughs. Over the years, Starkey has continued to captivate audiences, proving his versatility and dedication to his craft.

