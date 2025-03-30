Left Menu

Everyday Discrimination: A Public Health Crisis Impacting Mental Health

A study from Boston University reveals that frequent encounters with everyday discrimination raise the likelihood of anxiety and depression, impacting people across all demographics. The research highlights discrimination as a public health crisis, with significant mental health consequences, affecting marginalized communities, as well as white and Asian adults.

Updated: 30-03-2025 12:12 IST
Boston University researchers, publishing in JAMA Network Open, reveal a public health crisis: everyday discrimination significantly heightens anxiety and depression risks. This transcends racial and demographic lines, impacting black, multiracial, and white adults alike.

The study analyzed data from nearly 30,000 U.S. adults, representing over 258 million people. Findings showed 56% of participants encountered occasional discrimination, with the highest levels among black adults at 8.6%.

Discrimination, a stressor leading to severe health implications like hypertension and heart disease, demands recognition and policy interventions to tackle mental health disparities.

