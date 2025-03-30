Everyday Discrimination: A Public Health Crisis Impacting Mental Health

Boston University researchers, publishing in JAMA Network Open, reveal a public health crisis: everyday discrimination significantly heightens anxiety and depression risks. This transcends racial and demographic lines, impacting black, multiracial, and white adults alike.

The study analyzed data from nearly 30,000 U.S. adults, representing over 258 million people. Findings showed 56% of participants encountered occasional discrimination, with the highest levels among black adults at 8.6%.

Discrimination, a stressor leading to severe health implications like hypertension and heart disease, demands recognition and policy interventions to tackle mental health disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)