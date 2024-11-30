Left Menu

India and Italy Strengthen Maritime Heritage Collaboration

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal invites Italian museums to collaborate on India's National Maritime Heritage Complex in Gujarat. During a seminar, he highlighted India's historic maritime strength and collaboration with Italy on economic and space programs. The NMHC project, worth Rs 3,500 crore, aims to celebrate India's nautical history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:53 IST
India and Italy Strengthen Maritime Heritage Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called for Italian museums to join forces with India on the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat's Lothal. The appeal came during a seminar on the blue economy and space, marking the visit of the Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci to Mumbai.

Sonowal detailed plans for the largest museum showcasing maritime heritage, emphasizing India's rich nautical history dating back to 4,000 BC with trade in spices and textiles. The NMHC, approved at an estimated cost of over Rs 3,500 crore, will celebrate ancient shipbuilding expertise and trade relations evidenced by historical accounts, including those of Marco Polo.

Sonowal emphasized the strategic partnership between India and Italy, highlighting their rich cultural and economic legacies. As significant maritime nations with advanced space agendas, the collaboration promises to deepen ties. Italian Vice Admiral Antonio Natale echoed the sentiment, underscoring the Vespucci's role in fostering naval diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024