India and Italy Strengthen Maritime Heritage Collaboration

Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called for Italian museums to join forces with India on the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Gujarat's Lothal. The appeal came during a seminar on the blue economy and space, marking the visit of the Italian ship Amerigo Vespucci to Mumbai.

Sonowal detailed plans for the largest museum showcasing maritime heritage, emphasizing India's rich nautical history dating back to 4,000 BC with trade in spices and textiles. The NMHC, approved at an estimated cost of over Rs 3,500 crore, will celebrate ancient shipbuilding expertise and trade relations evidenced by historical accounts, including those of Marco Polo.

Sonowal emphasized the strategic partnership between India and Italy, highlighting their rich cultural and economic legacies. As significant maritime nations with advanced space agendas, the collaboration promises to deepen ties. Italian Vice Admiral Antonio Natale echoed the sentiment, underscoring the Vespucci's role in fostering naval diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)