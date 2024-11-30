Left Menu

Entertainment World Buzz: From Kneecap's Victory to Lady Gaga's Rio Concert

The entertainment world sees Kneecap winning a legal case against the UK government and a splendid two-sided Van Dyck painting coming up for auction. NewJeans members plan to part ways with ADOR, while Lady Gaga will perform a free concert in Rio. Taylor Swift fans eagerly await new releases.

Updated: 30-11-2024 18:30 IST
In a significant win for artistic expression, Belfast Irish-language rap group Kneecap successfully challenged the UK government's previous refusal to grant them arts funding. The Department for Business and Trade, now led by Labour, withdrew its contest, citing public interest concerns.

An intriguing dual-sided artwork by Anthony van Dyck is set to be auctioned during Christie's Classic Week, potentially fetching up to $3.80 million. The piece features an Andalusian horse, representing Van Dyck's earliest depiction of a horse.

Amidst a contractual dispute, K-pop group NewJeans has announced their intention to leave ADOR. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is planning a free concert at Copacabana Beach, Rio, highlighting the city's international superstar attraction strategy.

