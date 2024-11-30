Unearthing Patliputra: A New Glimpse into Ancient Mauryan Architecture

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to unlock a piece of history as it reopens a section of the storied '80-pillared assembly hall' at Kumhrar this Sunday. This site, renowned as the sole architectural testament from the Mauryan emperors in the Indian subcontinent, holds significant historical weight.

During an era marked by waterlogging issues, the late 1990s saw the ruins begin to submerge due to groundwater seepage, prompting the ASI to blanket the structure with soil and sand to prevent further degradation. However, recent expert evaluation has determined that the groundwater levels have decreased, facilitated by urban developments, making the reopening feasible.

A high-profile inspection led by ASI Director General Yadubir Singh Rawat alongside scientists and archaeologists laid the groundwork for the hall's selective unveiling. This partial reopening aims to assess the condition of a few of the ancient stone pillars, with aspirations for fuller exposure to potentially harbor public viewings in the future.

