Left Menu

Ayodhya Hosts Shri Ram Premier Cricket League

Ayodhya is gearing up for the Shri Ram Premier Cricket League, featuring four teams, including the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Other participants are L&T Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, and Canara Bank. The league will take place on December 22 using a tennis ball format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:49 IST
Ayodhya Hosts Shri Ram Premier Cricket League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic town of Ayodhya is set to host an exciting cricket event called the Shri Ram Premier Cricket League. Four teams, including one from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will compete.

The other contenders in the league are L&T Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, and Canara Bank. Scheduled for December 22, the tournament promises a full day of cricket action.

Vikash Bharti, Deputy General Manager at Canara Bank's Ayodhya regional office, highlighted that the matches will be played with a tennis ball on a private college ground. The competition features 12-over league matches, leading to a 15-over final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024