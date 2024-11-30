Ayodhya Hosts Shri Ram Premier Cricket League

The historic town of Ayodhya is set to host an exciting cricket event called the Shri Ram Premier Cricket League. Four teams, including one from the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will compete.

The other contenders in the league are L&T Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, and Canara Bank. Scheduled for December 22, the tournament promises a full day of cricket action.

Vikash Bharti, Deputy General Manager at Canara Bank's Ayodhya regional office, highlighted that the matches will be played with a tennis ball on a private college ground. The competition features 12-over league matches, leading to a 15-over final.

(With inputs from agencies.)