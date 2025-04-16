Rail Revolution: Rishikesh-Karnprayag Link Nears Completion

The Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Link Project is progressing steadily, promising to revolutionize connectivity in Uttarakhand's Himalayan region. Spanning 125.20 kilometers, the project is a milestone in Indian railway engineering, with an impressive 83.07 percent of the route carved through tunnels. In total, 16 main tunnels covering 104 kilometers and 12 escape tunnels of 97.72 kilometers are being constructed, alongside 7.05 kilometers of cross-passages. The longest tunnel measures 14.58 kilometers, underscoring the challenging terrain the project overcomes.

This rail link features 14 rail bridges, with five categorized as important and notable. These bridges collectively cover 3,076 meters, and the tallest, Gauchar Bridge (Br-15), reaches 46.99 meters. Noteworthy structures include the Srinagar Bridge (Br-09) and the Devprayag Bridge (Br-06), which stands out with a 125-meter span. Alongside the rail infrastructure, the project includes six road bridges, two road overbridges, and 38 minor bridges, facilitating seamless multimodal integration. Twelve new stations are planned along the route, boosting local accessibility and economic growth.

Additionally, the project entails 18.43 kilometers of open cutting and embankment, comprising 14.72 percent of the whole route, addressing the region's geographic challenges. Upon completion, the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Link is set to drastically cut travel time, enhance tourism, and provide a reliable transport corridor for locals and pilgrims, linking the Garhwal hills to the wider nation like never before.

Recently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project as a cornerstone for development, connectivity, and a prosperous future. "The first phase of the eagerly awaited rail project is anticipated to complete by the end of 2026," Dhami stated in a post on X. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the project stands as a testament to the vision of 'railways in the mountains.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)