CM Dhami Boosts Forest Surveillance, Celebrates Silkyara Tunnel Milestone

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 23 new vehicles to bolster forest protection efforts. These additions are expected to enhance surveillance and aid in natural disaster relief. Dhami also celebrated infrastructure advancements with the completion of the Silkyara tunnel, a vital link for Chardham pilgrims.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off 23 Bolero camper vehicles for forest and wildlife protection (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off 23 Bolero camper vehicles on Wednesday, acquired by the Forest Department through the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) Scheme for forest and wildlife protection. At the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Dhami highlighted the vehicles' role in strengthening forest crime control, enhancing surveillance in sensitive areas, and aiding in forest fire management, human-wildlife conflict incidents, and rapid rescue operations.

These vehicles will also play a crucial role in promptly coordinating relief and rescue operations during landslides, floods, or other natural disasters. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal noted the steady increase in the CAMPA scheme's budget, reaching Rs 237 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 302 crore in 2024-25, with a proposed Rs 439.50 crore plan for 2025-26 awaiting government approval.

Earlier, CM Dhami attended the Pran Pratishtha programme at the newly built Baba Baukhnag temple near the Silkyara tunnel and inspected the tunnel's map. The two-lane Silkyara tunnel, reducing the distance between Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham by 26 km, is a significant development for Chardham Yatra pilgrims. Built at nearly Rs 853 crore, the project faced delays when a collapse trapped 41 workers for 17 days in 2023. Dhami had vowed to construct the temple if the workers were safely rescued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

