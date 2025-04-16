'Devamnus': A Landmark Marathi Debut from Luv Films Set for 2025 Release

Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg's production house, Luv Films, is making its much-anticipated Marathi cinema debut with 'Devamnus,' set to premiere in theaters on April 25, 2025. Starring Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead role, the film also features actors Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave, and is directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

The trailer launch event took place in Mumbai, attended by the lead cast and producer Luv Ranjan. It offers an intriguing look into the life of Mahesh Manjrekar's character, whose hidden traits are unveiled as he faces significant challenges. This sneak peek hints at a compelling story that promises to captivate audiences.

Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar expressed enthusiasm and gratitude towards producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. He lauded their trust and ongoing support in bringing their first Marathi film to life. Producer Luv Ranjan highlighted the movie as a salute to Maharashtra's cultural richness and storytelling traditions, marking a meaningful entry into Marathi cinema for Luv Films.

