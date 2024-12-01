Triumph for Indian Films at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

The Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) 2024 marked a momentous occasion for Indian cinema as two films, 'All We Imagine As Light' and 'Boong', garnered top accolades. The prestigious 17th edition took place in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, amidst a vibrant showcase of diverse global narratives.

Directed by Payal Kapadia, 'All We Imagine As Light' bagged the Jury Grand Prize, making history as the first Indian film to achieve this feat at the renowned European gala, Cannes Film Festival, earlier this year. This Malayalam-Hindi film, a poignant India-French co-production, vividly captures the plight of a Mumbai nurse amidst personal and societal upheavals.

Meanwhile, 'Boong', an engaging tale from debutante director Lakshmipriya Devi, secured the Best Youth Film award. Set in Manipur, the film chronicles the touching odyssey of a young boy's heartfelt endeavor to gift his mother the return of his father. The film triumphed at its global debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)