Hindu College Alumni Unite in Nostalgic Celebration

Hindu College recently hosted an alumni meet, drawing former hostel residents from across India and abroad to celebrate their shared legacy.

The event featured unique mementos and honored former hostel staff, with folk music adding a nostalgic touch. Bollywood director Nalin Singh highlighted the camaraderie among attendees.

The gathering underscored the strong connections and memories formed at Hindu College, renowned for its thriving alumni network and top rankings in NIRF 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)