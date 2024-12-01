Left Menu

Hindu College Alumni Unite in Nostalgic Celebration

Hindu College hosted a memorable alumni gathering, drawing attendees from various states and countries. Former hostel residents celebrated with mementos made from old furniture, and honored ex-mess workers. Bollywood director Nalin Singh highlighted the casual camaraderie and emotional reconnections, reflecting the event's significance for the alumni community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:14 IST
Hindu College recently hosted an alumni meet, drawing former hostel residents from across India and abroad to celebrate their shared legacy.

The event featured unique mementos and honored former hostel staff, with folk music adding a nostalgic touch. Bollywood director Nalin Singh highlighted the camaraderie among attendees.

The gathering underscored the strong connections and memories formed at Hindu College, renowned for its thriving alumni network and top rankings in NIRF 2024.

