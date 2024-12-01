Moana 2 Sparks Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Box Office

Walt Disney's animated sequel 'Moana 2' has set a new benchmark for the Thanksgiving weekend box office, raking in a remarkable $368 million globally through Sunday. This sales surge, coupled with box office contributions from 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', has delivered the most lucrative Thanksgiving weekend in the history of U.S. and Canadian cinemas.

Revisiting Disney's 2016 success story, 'Moana 2' brings back Auli'i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as demigod Maui. The sequel launched with an impressive $221 million in domestic ticket sales from Wednesday to Sunday, surpassing 'Frozen 2's' holiday record of $125 million in 2019. This achievement underscores a broader revival for Hollywood, eager to win back audiences after the pandemic and industry strikes disrupted normalcy.

The theatrical success extended beyond Disney, as 'Wicked,' a beloved musical prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz,' grossed $117.5 million over Thanksgiving. In parallel, 'Gladiator II' contributed with its $44 million local debut. Such figures indicate a promising future for cinemas, with upcoming releases like 'Kraven the Hunter' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' poised to help the industry wrap up the year triumphantly, according to Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

