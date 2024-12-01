Left Menu

Moana 2 Sparks Record-Breaking Thanksgiving Box Office

Walt Disney's 'Moana 2' led a record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend box office with $368 million globally. It topped past records, signaling a Hollywood recovery, aided by other hits like 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II'. Key players including Disney pushed total domestic sales to an unprecedented $420 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:36 IST
Walt Disney's animated sequel 'Moana 2' has set a new benchmark for the Thanksgiving weekend box office, raking in a remarkable $368 million globally through Sunday. This sales surge, coupled with box office contributions from 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II', has delivered the most lucrative Thanksgiving weekend in the history of U.S. and Canadian cinemas.

Revisiting Disney's 2016 success story, 'Moana 2' brings back Auli'i Cravalho as Moana and Dwayne Johnson as demigod Maui. The sequel launched with an impressive $221 million in domestic ticket sales from Wednesday to Sunday, surpassing 'Frozen 2's' holiday record of $125 million in 2019. This achievement underscores a broader revival for Hollywood, eager to win back audiences after the pandemic and industry strikes disrupted normalcy.

The theatrical success extended beyond Disney, as 'Wicked,' a beloved musical prequel to 'The Wizard of Oz,' grossed $117.5 million over Thanksgiving. In parallel, 'Gladiator II' contributed with its $44 million local debut. Such figures indicate a promising future for cinemas, with upcoming releases like 'Kraven the Hunter' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' poised to help the industry wrap up the year triumphantly, according to Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

