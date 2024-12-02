Bollywood and Punjabi Cinematic Triumphs Down Under

Bollywood and Punjabi films are making remarkable strides in Australia's entertainment sector, according to acclaimed Sydney-based filmmaker, Anupam Sharma. Despite the Indian diaspora constituting only a small fraction of Australia's population, movies like 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have emerged as major blockbusters in the country.

Punjabi cinema is also experiencing a surge, with movies hitting unprecedented box office numbers, Sharma said. This success is drawing the attention of Australian producers eager to collaborate on new projects, bridging cultural gaps and enhancing bilateral storytelling between the two nations.

Sharma, who has facilitated the filming of iconic Indian movies in Australia, credits these cinematic collaborations to proactive treaties and support from Screen Australia. With upcoming projects set to explore shared cultural narratives, the Indian-Australian film relationship is set to deepen further.

