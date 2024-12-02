Left Menu

Protests Erupt for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) led a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against violence towards Hindus in Bangladesh. This protest follows numerous attacks on minority Hindus since August. International Society for Krishna Consciousness also protested, demanding freedom for jailed leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:25 IST
Protests Erupt for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad's Delhi unit staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, condemning the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration led by VHP Delhi head Kapil Khanna saw participation from many who demanded protection for the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Reports indicate that minority Hindus, who make up about eight percent of Bangladesh's population, have suffered over 200 attacks in various districts after Sheikh Hasina's government dissolved in early August. The unrest has sparked concerns over the safety of religious minorities.

Additionally, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness conducted 'kirtans' in Kolkata, urging the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on sedition charges. The arrest led to widespread protests by Hindu community members across Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024