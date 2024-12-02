Protests Erupt for Hindu Safety in Bangladesh
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) led a demonstration at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against violence towards Hindus in Bangladesh. This protest follows numerous attacks on minority Hindus since August. International Society for Krishna Consciousness also protested, demanding freedom for jailed leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad's Delhi unit staged a protest at Jantar Mantar, condemning the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration led by VHP Delhi head Kapil Khanna saw participation from many who demanded protection for the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
Reports indicate that minority Hindus, who make up about eight percent of Bangladesh's population, have suffered over 200 attacks in various districts after Sheikh Hasina's government dissolved in early August. The unrest has sparked concerns over the safety of religious minorities.
Additionally, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness conducted 'kirtans' in Kolkata, urging the release of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on sedition charges. The arrest led to widespread protests by Hindu community members across Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
