Historic India-Saudi Arabia MoU Signing Underlines Strengthened Ties

India and Saudi Arabia aim to sign six MoUs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Jeddah, the first in 40 years. Discussions include expanding the Hajj quota and cooperation in space, energy, health, and advanced technology. The trip emphasizes strategic ties and historic trade links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 22-04-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 07:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

India and Saudi Arabia are poised to sign six significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Jeddah on Tuesday. Talks were still ongoing late Monday to finalize additional agreements, high-level sources confirmed.

Among the expected agreements, discussions extended into the night, focusing on critical partnerships in areas such as space exploration, energy collaboration, health initiatives, scientific research, cultural exchanges, and advanced technology. Modi will also engage with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to address the Hajj pilgrimage quota for Indian citizens.

This visit also highlights the lasting connectivity between Jeddah and India, rooted in centuries of trade and religious travel. Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Salman are set to co-chair the Strategic Partnership Council meeting, originally formed during Modi's 2019 visit to fortify bilateral relations.

