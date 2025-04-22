Historic India-Saudi Arabia MoU Signing Underlines Strengthened Ties

India and Saudi Arabia are poised to sign six significant memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Jeddah on Tuesday. Talks were still ongoing late Monday to finalize additional agreements, high-level sources confirmed.

Among the expected agreements, discussions extended into the night, focusing on critical partnerships in areas such as space exploration, energy collaboration, health initiatives, scientific research, cultural exchanges, and advanced technology. Modi will also engage with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to address the Hajj pilgrimage quota for Indian citizens.

This visit also highlights the lasting connectivity between Jeddah and India, rooted in centuries of trade and religious travel. Prime Minister Modi and Crown Prince Salman are set to co-chair the Strategic Partnership Council meeting, originally formed during Modi's 2019 visit to fortify bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)