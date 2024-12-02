Left Menu

Exploring India's Richest Cultural States: Rajasthan Governor Celebrates Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasizes India's ancient culture during a foundation day event for Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam. He highlights Jharkhand's tribal heritage, Nagaland's history, and Assam's arts, urging contributions to Rajasthan's development. The event promotes 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,' celebrating cultural unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:42 IST
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde lauded India's enduring cultural legacy during an event celebrating the foundation day of Jharkhand, Nagaland, and Assam at the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Bagde paid tribute to Birsa Munda, noting Jharkhand's significant role in preserving tribal heritage, while urging attendees to draw inspiration from Nagaland's historical journey and Assam's artistic traditions.

The governor engaged with residents from these states, highlighting their cultural contributions, and underscored the event's theme of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' to foster national unity.

