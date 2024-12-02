Farewell to Terry Griffiths: A Snooker Legend's Legacy

Terry Griffiths, the iconic Welsh snooker player renowned for his precise and methodical approach, passed away at the age of 77. World Snooker announced his death early Monday, noting that Griffiths had been dealing with dementia. His son confirmed that Griffiths died surrounded by family.

Griffiths made an indelible mark in the world of snooker by winning the world championship in 1979, a feat that heralded a remarkable underdog story given his working-class background in south Wales. His career highlights include winning the prestigious Triple Crown tournaments: the Masters in 1980 and the UK Championship in 1982.

A beloved figure in British sport, Griffiths transitioned into a revered coach after retiring in 1997. His influence extended to top players like Stephen Hendry, Mark Williams, and Mark Allen, who regarded him as both a mentor and a family member. Judd Trump, the top-ranked player, called him 'a legend of the game.'

(With inputs from agencies.)