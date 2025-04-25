European Stocks Rise Amid Trade War De-escalation Hopes

European stock markets experienced gains on Friday as investors reacted positively to the possibility of easing tensions in the U.S.-China trade conflict, coupled with encouraging quarterly earnings reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.4% and was set to achieve a 2.8% increase for the week, marking its second consecutive week of growth.

China's consideration to exempt certain U.S. imports from high tariffs fostered hopes for a reduction in the trade war's severity between the world's two leading economies. Major European indices, such as Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40, Spain's IBEX, and the UK's FTSE 100, reported gains ranging from 0.2% to 1.1%.

Despite a temporary suspension of some U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, permanent solutions have yet to materialize. Alongside trade talks, various sectors showed resilience. The defense sector rose by 2.2%, while travel stocks increased by 1.6%. France's Safran and Spain's Mapfre reported significant revenue gains, contrasting with Finland's Kemira, which faced a 9.4% drop due to underwhelming quarterly results.

(With inputs from agencies.)