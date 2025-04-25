Paving the Path: A New Era in U.S.-India Trade Relations

The United States and India are in talks over a comprehensive trade agreement that will span 19 categories, according to Bloomberg News. The prospective deal aims to enhance market access in sectors such as farm goods, e-commerce, data storage, and critical minerals.

This week, both nations finalized the terms of reference for the bilateral trade initiative, a significant step toward solidifying their economic relationship. The agreement will encompass trade in both goods and services, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As the world's largest democracies explore opportunities to bolster their economic ties further, this trade agreement may signify a pivotal shift in international trade dynamics, potentially serving as a model for other bilateral agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)