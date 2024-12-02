Left Menu

COMMONS at DLF Avenue: A Floral Culinary Spectacle for the Festive Season

COMMONS at DLF Avenue introduces a curated culinary experience with a new lineup of cafés and restaurants, embracing seasonal flavors. This unique dining destination offers a diverse menu featuring Asian, Indian, global delights, and comforting continental cuisine, making it a must-visit this festive season.

As the festive and autumnal season approaches, COMMONS at DLF Avenue is poised to be the destination for culinary indulgence, offering a diverse and refreshed lineup of cafés and restaurants. Marketing itself as the place 'where food is fashion,' COMMONS promises a sensory delight for its patrons.

Outlets at COMMONS are crafting menus that capture the essence of the season, utilizing seasonal ingredients to bring a savory touch to dishes like hearty stews, warming soups, and mouthwatering roasts. Asian Bites provides a flavorful journey through pan-Asian cuisine, while Anardana and Mahabelly offer intimate experiences in Indian dining traditions.

Beyond flavor-filled meals, bars and pubs like Bira 91 Taproom and Sitch Skybar serve refreshing brews, enhancing the overall dining experience. Pushpa Bector, a Senior Executive Director at DLF Retail, emphasizes creating cherished memories through dining, reinforcing COMMONS as a focal cultural and dining hub in Delhi NCR.

