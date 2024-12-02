Exploring 'Chandra Dev': Luminary Legends Come Alive

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Hari Om OTT, India's pioneering platform for Vedic storytelling, debuts 'Chandra Dev', the first installment in its 'NavaGraha' series. The show delves into the life and legacy of Chandra Dev, the Moon God, as depicted in ancient Indian Vedic history.

'Chandra Dev' is revered for his serene radiance, balancing the Sun's brilliance, and his story interweaves themes of love, devotion, and redemption. This compelling narrative portrays his triumph over demon king Bali, a tale brought to screen with authenticity by actor Piyush Sahdev.

Piyush Sahdev, emphasizing the role's uniqueness, shared his commitment to sincerity in portraying Chandra Dev, including adopting a clean-shaven look and mastering ancient dialects. With this debut, Hari Om OTT aims to showcase underrepresented Vedic stories, now available for streaming.

