Exploring 'Chandra Dev': Luminary Legends Come Alive

Hari Om OTT launches 'Chandra Dev', the first in the 'NavaGraha' series, starring Piyush Sahdev. The show examines Chandra Dev's life, known for balancing the brilliance of Surya. Highlighting themes of love and redemption, it explores his role in defeating demon king Bali and becoming a celestial guardian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:25 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Hari Om OTT, India's pioneering platform for Vedic storytelling, debuts 'Chandra Dev', the first installment in its 'NavaGraha' series. The show delves into the life and legacy of Chandra Dev, the Moon God, as depicted in ancient Indian Vedic history.

'Chandra Dev' is revered for his serene radiance, balancing the Sun's brilliance, and his story interweaves themes of love, devotion, and redemption. This compelling narrative portrays his triumph over demon king Bali, a tale brought to screen with authenticity by actor Piyush Sahdev.

Piyush Sahdev, emphasizing the role's uniqueness, shared his commitment to sincerity in portraying Chandra Dev, including adopting a clean-shaven look and mastering ancient dialects. With this debut, Hari Om OTT aims to showcase underrepresented Vedic stories, now available for streaming.

