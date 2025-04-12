Chennai Super Kings: Overcoming the Shadow of Defeat

Chennai Super Kings, the five-time IPL champions, find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they struggle with a string of defeats this season. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke expressed concerns about the team's conservative approach.

After scoring their lowest ever total in Chennai, CSK faced their fifth loss in six matches against Kolkata Knight Riders, falling by eight wickets. Clarke highlighted the team's lack of confidence and intent, suggesting they need to adopt a more aggressive strategy to turn their fortunes around.

Echoing Clarke's sentiments, former India spinner Piyush Chawla praised Sunil Narine for his unpredictable bowling even on tricky surfaces, suggesting a focus on skill adaptation during challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)