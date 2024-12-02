Pakistan PM Advocates Water Conservation at One Water Summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day engagement at the 'One Water Summit', according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The summit, a collaborative effort by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, aims to foster global cooperation and establish a cohesive international approach to managing water resources.

During the event, Sharif is expected to deliver a keynote speech addressing key topics such as freshwater preservation, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation, while also stressing the need for international collaboration to counter climate-induced challenges impacting water ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)