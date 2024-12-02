Pakistan PM Advocates Water Conservation at One Water Summit
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 'One Water Summit' in Saudi Arabia to discuss international cooperation in water resource management. He will address restoration and climate-related issues affecting water resources and call for global collaboration. Bilateral meetings are also planned on the sidelines.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day engagement at the 'One Water Summit', according to a statement from the Foreign Office.
The summit, a collaborative effort by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, aims to foster global cooperation and establish a cohesive international approach to managing water resources.
During the event, Sharif is expected to deliver a keynote speech addressing key topics such as freshwater preservation, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation, while also stressing the need for international collaboration to counter climate-induced challenges impacting water ecosystems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Caspian Sea Crisis: A Call for International Cooperation and Action
Indonesia's Triumph Over Saudi Arabia Fuels World Cup Dreams
Starmer to Strengthen UK-Gulf Ties with Saudi Arabia and UAE Visit
Bushra Bibi's Controversial Remarks on Saudi Arabia Spark Political Dispute
LT Foods Eyes Saudi Arabia as Key Market for Growth