Pakistan PM Advocates Water Conservation at One Water Summit

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 'One Water Summit' in Saudi Arabia to discuss international cooperation in water resource management. He will address restoration and climate-related issues affecting water resources and call for global collaboration. Bilateral meetings are also planned on the sidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:12 IST
Pakistan PM Advocates Water Conservation at One Water Summit
Shehbaz Sharif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a two-day engagement at the 'One Water Summit', according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The summit, a collaborative effort by Saudi Arabia, France, Kazakhstan, and the World Bank, aims to foster global cooperation and establish a cohesive international approach to managing water resources.

During the event, Sharif is expected to deliver a keynote speech addressing key topics such as freshwater preservation, climate resilience, and biodiversity conservation, while also stressing the need for international collaboration to counter climate-induced challenges impacting water ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

