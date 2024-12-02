Debate Ignites Over India's Fertility Rate Concerns

In the wake of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's declining fertility rate, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns about the practicality of increasing the nation's population further.

Raut questioned the feasibility of supporting India's 150 crore population with adequate job opportunities and housing facilities. His comments came after Bhagwat warned that a Total Fertility Rate (TFR) below 2.1 could lead to societal extinction.

The discussion follows data from the National Family Health Survey indicating a drop in the TFR from 2.2 to 2, while contraceptive use has risen from 54% to 67% since 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)