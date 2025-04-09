Left Menu

Congress Champions 'True Nationalism' Against BJP-RSS's Pseudo-Nationalism

The Congress party criticized the BJP-RSS's version of nationalism as divisive and opportunistic in its 'Nyaypath' resolution. They emphasized true nationalism as protective of the marginalized, rooted in liberalism and fraternity. The Congress pledged to defend secularism and counter regional and religious divisions perpetuated by their rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:33 IST
Congress Champions 'True Nationalism' Against BJP-RSS's Pseudo-Nationalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the AICC session by the Sabarmati River, Congress described its idea of nationalism as unifying, contrasting it with the BJP-RSS's allegedly divisive version, characterized as a Machiavellian power grab.

The 'Nyaypath' resolution highlighted the Congress's commitment to constitutional integrity and secular values, vowing to combat discriminatory practices against minorities and regional divides.

Citing historical legacies and input from senior leaders like Kharge and the Gandhis, the resolution promised to uphold secularism and denounced the BJP's polarizing tactics as detrimental to India's pluralistic identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025