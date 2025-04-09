Congress Champions 'True Nationalism' Against BJP-RSS's Pseudo-Nationalism
The Congress party criticized the BJP-RSS's version of nationalism as divisive and opportunistic in its 'Nyaypath' resolution. They emphasized true nationalism as protective of the marginalized, rooted in liberalism and fraternity. The Congress pledged to defend secularism and counter regional and religious divisions perpetuated by their rivals.
At the AICC session by the Sabarmati River, Congress described its idea of nationalism as unifying, contrasting it with the BJP-RSS's allegedly divisive version, characterized as a Machiavellian power grab.
The 'Nyaypath' resolution highlighted the Congress's commitment to constitutional integrity and secular values, vowing to combat discriminatory practices against minorities and regional divides.
Citing historical legacies and input from senior leaders like Kharge and the Gandhis, the resolution promised to uphold secularism and denounced the BJP's polarizing tactics as detrimental to India's pluralistic identity.
