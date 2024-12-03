Tripura Stands Against Flag Insult: Hotels & Hospitals Boycott Bangladeshi Guests

The All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) announced a boycott on serving Bangladeshi guests. This decision follows the alleged insult to the Indian national flag in Bangladesh, as ATHROA's general secretary, Saikat Bandyopadhyay, reported after an emergency meeting.

Bandyopadhyay expressed concern over the ongoing mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh, calling the current situation intolerable. He emphasized India's secular values and condemned the acts of fundamentalists across the border.

Adding to the boycott, ILS Hospital declared it would cease to treat Bangladeshi patients. Both institutions are reacting to what they see as continued oppression of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)