Tripura Stands Against Flag Insult: Hotels & Hospitals Boycott Bangladeshi Guests

In response to the desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh, the All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association has decided not to serve Bangladeshi guests. Similar actions were announced by ILS Hospital, who have refused to treat patients from Bangladesh, in protest of the oppression faced by minorities there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:05 IST
The All Tripura Hotel & Restaurant Owners' Association (ATHROA) announced a boycott on serving Bangladeshi guests. This decision follows the alleged insult to the Indian national flag in Bangladesh, as ATHROA's general secretary, Saikat Bandyopadhyay, reported after an emergency meeting.

Bandyopadhyay expressed concern over the ongoing mistreatment of minorities in Bangladesh, calling the current situation intolerable. He emphasized India's secular values and condemned the acts of fundamentalists across the border.

Adding to the boycott, ILS Hospital declared it would cease to treat Bangladeshi patients. Both institutions are reacting to what they see as continued oppression of minorities in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

