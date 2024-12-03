Grammy Nominations 2025: Triumphs and Surprising Snubs
The 2025 Grammy Awards nominations have been announced, sparking excitement and controversy. Beyoncé leads with 11 nominations, while notable artists like Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa received no nominations, despite their acclaimed work. The results have prompted discussions on social media about fairness and potential biases in the selection process.
- Country:
- United States
The Grammy Awards, set for February 2, 2025, have unveiled their much-anticipated nominations, stirring both jubilation and discord among the music community. Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena will host the prestigious event, showcasing the industry's finest talents.
Awards frontrunner Beyoncé garnered 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99. Other top contenders include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter. Yet, the absence of expected nominees like Ariana Grande, with 'Eternal Sunshine,' and Dua Lipa, with 'Radical Optimism,' has raised eyebrows.
Discussion thrives on social media, questioning the Recording Academy's criteria and the perceived snubs of deserving artists. The debate centers on innovation versus commercial success, and potential biases affecting nominations within the music genres.
(With inputs from agencies.)