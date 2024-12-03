The Grammy Awards, set for February 2, 2025, have unveiled their much-anticipated nominations, stirring both jubilation and discord among the music community. Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena will host the prestigious event, showcasing the industry's finest talents.

Awards frontrunner Beyoncé garnered 11 nominations, bringing her career total to 99. Other top contenders include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter. Yet, the absence of expected nominees like Ariana Grande, with 'Eternal Sunshine,' and Dua Lipa, with 'Radical Optimism,' has raised eyebrows.

Discussion thrives on social media, questioning the Recording Academy's criteria and the perceived snubs of deserving artists. The debate centers on innovation versus commercial success, and potential biases affecting nominations within the music genres.

(With inputs from agencies.)