Italian Naval Icon Amerigo Vespucci Sets Sail for Qatar

The iconic Italian Navy training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, departed Mumbai, heading to Doha. This marked its first-ever call at an Indian port, amid orchestrated cultural events that highlighted the rich facets of Italy.

Dubbed a 'floating embassy,' Amerigo Vespucci attracted numerous visitors during its Mumbai stop. This aligns with Italy’s diplomatic endeavors to foster stronger international relationships. “The naval diplomacy mission of our Navy's icon continues,” affirmed Admiral Antonio Natale during the farewell ceremony.

The vessel is slated to visit 30 ports across 20 countries by 2025, promoting 'Made in Italy.' It’s next major destinations include Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, weaving through key maritime routes. Each stop mirrors a chapter in its ambitious cultural diplomacy mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)