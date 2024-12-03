Left Menu

Italian Naval Icon Amerigo Vespucci Sets Sail for Qatar

After a successful six-day visit to Mumbai, the Italian Navy's training ship Amerigo Vespucci has embarked on its journey to Doha. The stopover featured cultural events, aiming to strengthen Italy-India diplomatic ties. The ship, known as a 'floating embassy,' continues its global mission showcasing Italian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:14 IST
Italian Naval Icon Amerigo Vespucci Sets Sail for Qatar
Baltimore's main shipping channel Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Italian Navy training ship, Amerigo Vespucci, departed Mumbai, heading to Doha. This marked its first-ever call at an Indian port, amid orchestrated cultural events that highlighted the rich facets of Italy.

Dubbed a 'floating embassy,' Amerigo Vespucci attracted numerous visitors during its Mumbai stop. This aligns with Italy’s diplomatic endeavors to foster stronger international relationships. “The naval diplomacy mission of our Navy's icon continues,” affirmed Admiral Antonio Natale during the farewell ceremony.

The vessel is slated to visit 30 ports across 20 countries by 2025, promoting 'Made in Italy.' It’s next major destinations include Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat, weaving through key maritime routes. Each stop mirrors a chapter in its ambitious cultural diplomacy mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024