Cupid Breweries Makes Waves with BSE Listing

Cupid Breweries and Distilleries Limited (BSE: 512361) has successfully listed its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange, marking a major milestone for the company. With an open market price of Rs. 24.45, this achievement aligns with the company's mission of sustainable growth and international market expansion.

Prominent figures like Mr. Erramilli Venkatachalam Prasad and Dr. Lily Bhagvandas Rodrigues are steering the company towards industry leadership. Their combined expertise in management, operations, and clinical research drives Cupid Breweries' commitment to quality and innovation.

The company is expanding its footprint internationally, particularly in India, UAE, and Uzbekistan. As part of this strategy, Cupid Breweries has signed a memorandum of understanding at the Brau Beviale trade fair for the production of Halal certified non-alcoholic beer with Steinecker GmbH in RAK-UAE.

