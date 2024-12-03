Left Menu

Oprah's New Chapter: A Book Club and Podcast Revolution

Oprah Winfrey launches 'The Oprah Podcast,' a weekly series on YouTube focusing on books and cultural conversations. The podcast debuts with Claire Keegan, author of the book club pick 'Small Things Like These.' Winfrey's podcast aims to engage audiences with vibrant discussions on varied topics, in collaboration with Starbucks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:06 IST
Oprah's New Chapter: A Book Club and Podcast Revolution
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her latest venture, 'The Oprah Podcast,' a weekly show that promises to delve into the world of books and contemporary dialogues. Available on her YouTube channel, the series will welcome a diverse array of guests, from book club authors to global and cultural influencers.

The first episode features a conversation with Claire Keegan, Irish author of 'Small Things Like These,' Winfrey's most recent book club selection. This novel, published in 2021 and adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy, highlights Winfrey's continued passion for literature and storytelling.

Winfrey's partnership with Starbucks will see podcast interviews conducted at various Starbucks locations, starting with the famed Empire State Building. Complementing the book discussions, the initiative underscores Winfrey's long-standing dedication to fostering reading culture, enhancing listeners' experiences with curated pairings of literature and coffee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024