Oprah's New Chapter: A Book Club and Podcast Revolution

Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her latest venture, 'The Oprah Podcast,' a weekly show that promises to delve into the world of books and contemporary dialogues. Available on her YouTube channel, the series will welcome a diverse array of guests, from book club authors to global and cultural influencers.

The first episode features a conversation with Claire Keegan, Irish author of 'Small Things Like These,' Winfrey's most recent book club selection. This novel, published in 2021 and adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy, highlights Winfrey's continued passion for literature and storytelling.

Winfrey's partnership with Starbucks will see podcast interviews conducted at various Starbucks locations, starting with the famed Empire State Building. Complementing the book discussions, the initiative underscores Winfrey's long-standing dedication to fostering reading culture, enhancing listeners' experiences with curated pairings of literature and coffee.

