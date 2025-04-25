Starbucks Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Coffee Sourcing from Brazilian Farms with Slave-Like Conditions

A labor rights group has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming the company sourced coffee from a Brazilian cooperative known for slave-like working conditions on its member farms.

International Rights Advocates lodged the case in the US District Court, representing eight Brazilian coffee workers. It alleges Starbucks violated US trafficking laws by purchasing coffee from Cooxupe, despite the cooperative being cited for trafficking and forced labor.

Starbucks contests the claims and asserts its commitment to ethical sourcing, stating it buys from farms that comply with its labor and environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)