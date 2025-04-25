Left Menu

Starbucks Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Coffee Sourcing from Brazilian Farms with Slave-Like Conditions

A lawsuit has been filed against Starbucks by a labor rights group, accusing it of buying coffee from a Brazilian cooperative whose farms were reported for slave-like working conditions. While the company denies these claims, International Rights Advocates demand accountability for the alleged unethical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 02:35 IST
Starbucks Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Coffee Sourcing from Brazilian Farms with Slave-Like Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A labor rights group has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks, claiming the company sourced coffee from a Brazilian cooperative known for slave-like working conditions on its member farms.

International Rights Advocates lodged the case in the US District Court, representing eight Brazilian coffee workers. It alleges Starbucks violated US trafficking laws by purchasing coffee from Cooxupe, despite the cooperative being cited for trafficking and forced labor.

Starbucks contests the claims and asserts its commitment to ethical sourcing, stating it buys from farms that comply with its labor and environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025