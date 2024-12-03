TikTok's Influence in Romanian Elections Under Scrutiny

TikTok is facing intense scrutiny over its involvement in Romania's electoral process, particularly in the wake of far-right candidate Calin Georgescu's rapid ascent. Allegations of election interference and favoritism have been raised against the popular video-sharing platform.

The controversy has prompted EU lawmakers to investigate TikTok's election integrity measures. Concerns have been raised about the authenticity of Georgescu's TikTok followers, as analysts suspect potential manipulation in his online popularity.

TikTok has defended its actions, unveiling several election-related violations and disruptions. However, skepticism persists among lawmakers regarding the platform's role in maintaining election integrity in the EU member state.

