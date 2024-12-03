Chess Showdown: Gukesh vs Liren Ends in Marathon Draw

In a gripping encounter, D Gukesh, a youthful prodigy, battled to a fourth consecutive draw against reigning champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship.

The match, which lasted over five hours, saw both contenders evenly matched with a score of 3.5 points, as they each sought the elusive four additional points needed to claim victory.

Despite holding a promising position, Gukesh's misstep allowed Liren to avert defeat, showcasing the intense pressure and tactical blunders that befell both sides throughout the marathon game.

(With inputs from agencies.)