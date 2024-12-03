Chess Showdown: Gukesh vs Liren Ends in Marathon Draw
D Gukesh, the youngest-ever challenger, secured a fourth consecutive draw against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship's seventh game. After five hours of intense play, both players remain tied with 3.5 points, requiring four more to clinch the title.
In a gripping encounter, D Gukesh, a youthful prodigy, battled to a fourth consecutive draw against reigning champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship.
The match, which lasted over five hours, saw both contenders evenly matched with a score of 3.5 points, as they each sought the elusive four additional points needed to claim victory.
Despite holding a promising position, Gukesh's misstep allowed Liren to avert defeat, showcasing the intense pressure and tactical blunders that befell both sides throughout the marathon game.
