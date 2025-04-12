Trump's Deep Insight on Ukraine Conflict Draws Lavrov's Praise

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commended U.S. President Donald Trump on his comprehensive understanding of the Ukraine conflict. Lavrov's remarks came during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in southern Turkey.

Lavrov noted that Trump displayed a deeper awareness of the situation compared to any of the European leaders. He stressed that Trump's approach acknowledged the necessity of addressing the underlying issues to effectively resolve the conflict.

At the forum, Lavrov reiterated the importance of dealing with the root causes in Ukraine, suggesting that Trump's perspective aligns with finding a peaceful resolution. These comments underscore the ongoing global dialogue about the conflict's resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)