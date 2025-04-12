Left Menu

Trump's Deep Insight on Ukraine Conflict Draws Lavrov's Praise

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised U.S. President Donald Trump on his understanding of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting Trump's awareness of the core issues. Lavrov's comments were made at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, emphasizing the need to address the root causes for peaceful resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:25 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has commended U.S. President Donald Trump on his comprehensive understanding of the Ukraine conflict. Lavrov's remarks came during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in southern Turkey.

Lavrov noted that Trump displayed a deeper awareness of the situation compared to any of the European leaders. He stressed that Trump's approach acknowledged the necessity of addressing the underlying issues to effectively resolve the conflict.

At the forum, Lavrov reiterated the importance of dealing with the root causes in Ukraine, suggesting that Trump's perspective aligns with finding a peaceful resolution. These comments underscore the ongoing global dialogue about the conflict's resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

