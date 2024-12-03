Jill Biden's Final Solo Foreign Journey: From Ancestral Roots to Global Diplomacy

First Lady Jill Biden embarked on her final solo foreign trip on Tuesday, a six-day visit to Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and France. Her itinerary centers on highlighting issues she champions, such as military family support, education, and women's health.

In Italy, Biden touched on her roots with a visit to her father's ancestral village, Gesso, and reinforced U.S. partnerships in these domains. Her trip to the United Arab Emirates includes a stop at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and discussions at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit.

In Qatar, Biden will highlight educational and health collaborations with visits to local institutions, and attend royal family celebrations. She concludes her journey as the keynote speaker at the Doha Forum before heading to Paris, where she joins dignitaries for the Notre Dame cathedral's reopening.

