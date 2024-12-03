Left Menu

Jill Biden's Final Solo Foreign Journey: From Ancestral Roots to Global Diplomacy

First Lady Jill Biden embarks on a six-day, four-country trip, focusing on initiatives like support for military families, education, and women's health. Her journey includes her ancestral village in Italy and ends in Paris for Notre Dame's reopening, reflecting on her impactful global engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:49 IST
Jill Biden's Final Solo Foreign Journey: From Ancestral Roots to Global Diplomacy
Jill Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

First Lady Jill Biden embarked on her final solo foreign trip on Tuesday, a six-day visit to Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and France. Her itinerary centers on highlighting issues she champions, such as military family support, education, and women's health.

In Italy, Biden touched on her roots with a visit to her father's ancestral village, Gesso, and reinforced U.S. partnerships in these domains. Her trip to the United Arab Emirates includes a stop at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and discussions at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit.

In Qatar, Biden will highlight educational and health collaborations with visits to local institutions, and attend royal family celebrations. She concludes her journey as the keynote speaker at the Doha Forum before heading to Paris, where she joins dignitaries for the Notre Dame cathedral's reopening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024