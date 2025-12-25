Left Menu

Rajasthan Revives Education Clause for Local Elections

The Rajasthan government plans to reintroduce educational qualifications for Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections. The proposal, sent to the Chief Minister, suggests minimum educational standards for candidates. Amendments will be needed in relevant acts. The move follows reversed changes made during the former government's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:25 IST
Rajasthan Revives Education Clause for Local Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government is considering a reintroduction of educational qualification requirements for candidates in Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections, according to an official report released on Thursday. The proposal, spearheaded by Local Self Government Minister Jhabbir Singh Kharra, awaits the approval of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma before amendments can be made to the Panchayati Raj Act and the Municipalities Act.

The initiative stipulates that village head candidates should possess at least secondary education, while those vying for ward councillor positions must have a minimum of secondary or senior secondary education. These educational benchmarks echo a similar policy introduced by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje in 2015, which was later reversed by the Congress government in 2019.

The proposed policy changes mark a significant step towards reinforcing educational standards in local governance, potentially impacting the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly should they receive the Chief Minister's endorsement for legislative amendment.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025