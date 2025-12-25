Rajasthan Revives Education Clause for Local Elections

The Rajasthan government is considering a reintroduction of educational qualification requirements for candidates in Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections, according to an official report released on Thursday. The proposal, spearheaded by Local Self Government Minister Jhabbir Singh Kharra, awaits the approval of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma before amendments can be made to the Panchayati Raj Act and the Municipalities Act.

The initiative stipulates that village head candidates should possess at least secondary education, while those vying for ward councillor positions must have a minimum of secondary or senior secondary education. These educational benchmarks echo a similar policy introduced by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje in 2015, which was later reversed by the Congress government in 2019.

The proposed policy changes mark a significant step towards reinforcing educational standards in local governance, potentially impacting the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly should they receive the Chief Minister's endorsement for legislative amendment.