Triumphant Journey: 'All We Imagine as Light' Shines Bright at NYFCC

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia's cinematic masterpiece, 'All We Imagine as Light,' has clinched the prestigious Best International award at the New York Film Critics Circle, according to an announcement by the US-based portal, Deadline. In a separate accolade, Gints Zilbalodis' 'Flow' bagged the Best Animated Feature award.

Marking its 90th anniversary, the NYFCC boasts esteemed members such as David Ehlrich of Indiewire, who is set to be the 2024 vice chair, and The Atlantic's David Sims, who will serve as chair. The film, 'All We Imagine as Light,' further cemented its reputation earlier this week by winning the Best International Feature at the esteemed Gotham Awards 2024, overcoming strong contenders like 'Green Border' and 'Hard Truths'.

Featuring performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, this Indo-French co-produced film intricately weaves the narrative of a troubled nurse and her roommate. Their journey to a beach town becomes a poignant exploration of personal desires. The film's remarkable journey began with the Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

