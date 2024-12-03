Sara Ali Khan's Spiritual Chic: A New Trend at Mumbai Airport

On Tuesday, actress Sara Ali Khan made headlines with her fashion statement at the Mumbai airport, where she was seen pairing a chic outfit with a rudraksha mala, adding a spiritual dimension to her look.

A video circulated by paparazzi captured Khan in a white crop top and beige pants, which she complemented with sunglasses and the distinctive rudraksha mala. Her warm demeanor towards the photographers was noted as she greeted them with a smile. Alongside her style prompts, news broke that Khan is set to collaborate with actor Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming action-comedy film, yet to be titled.

This eagerly anticipated project involves notable producers, including Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, marking their third theatrical partnership. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film promises to combine action with comedy. Meanwhile, Khan also has a role in 'Metro...In Dino', directed by Anurag Basu, on her schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)