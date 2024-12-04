Inside the World of Spy Craft and Stage Spotlight: Keira Knightley and Elton John Shine

British actress Keira Knightley infuses humor into the covert world of espionage in her new series 'Black Doves'. In the show, she portrays Helen Webb, an undercover spy entangled with conspiracies threatening her secret identity.

Vanessa Williams, known for 'Ugly Betty', takes center stage in London's West End with Elton John's musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada'. In the musical score composed by Elton John, Williams steps into the role of Miranda Priestly, a demanding editor made famous by Meryl Streep.

Despite struggling with an eye infection earlier this year, Elton John revealed his eyesight loss to a London audience, announcing the personal challenge while celebrating the opening of 'The Devil Wears Prada'. Additionally, Netflix Japan's subscriber count hit over 10 million, with local content rising in popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)