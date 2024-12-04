Left Menu

Ashok Kumar Didwania Wins Tree-Planting Millionaire Campaign

Ashok Kumar Didwania from Orissa won the 'I can also become a millionaire by planting a tree' initiative. This environmentally focused campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tree-planting efforts, encourages tree planting and conservation. The lucky draw event held in Delhi attracted renowned social and environmental dignitaries.

Updated: 04-12-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:56 IST
Ashok Kumar Didwania from Orissa emerged as the lucky winner of the 'I can also become a millionaire by planting a tree' campaign, marked with a ceremony in Delhi's Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham.

The event, attended by social workers, industrialists, and environmentalists, highlighted the initiative's significance in encouraging tree planting and conservation efforts nationwide, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which aimed at planting 80 crore trees.

Prominent figures present included Swami Sanjiv Prakash Yogi and Delhi BJP Temple Cell Convenor Karnail Singh. The National President of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham, Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri, particularly praised the initiative's environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

