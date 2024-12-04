From Paris to Khajuraho: Laura Weissbecker at KIFF 2024

Acclaimed actress Laura Weissbecker is set to grace the Khajuraho International Film Festival (KIFF) 2024 with her presence. Weissbecker, who has achieved global fame with her versatile acting skills, adds to the event's allure by joining this cultural convergence in India.

Weissbecker is celebrated for her international roles, notably starring alongside Jackie Chan in China's blockbuster 'Chinese Zodiac,' earning her the Best New Actress Award at the Huading Awards. Her global star power highlights KIFF's significance, a festival that brings together cinematic traditions from around the world.

The Khajuraho International Film Festival, held at the UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a vibrant lineup of films, networking, and masterclasses, fostering a creative environment for artists. This landmark event anticipates a turnout of up to 75,000 attendees, emphasizing its importance in the film industry's global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)